Head to Head Contrast: Polaris (NYSE:PII) and MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) and Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

MasterCraft Boat has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polaris has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MasterCraft Boat and Polaris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasterCraft Boat $707.86 million 0.76 $58.21 million $3.24 9.46 Polaris $8.59 billion 0.80 $447.10 million $8.31 14.55

Profitability

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than MasterCraft Boat. MasterCraft Boat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Polaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares MasterCraft Boat and Polaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterCraft Boat 8.10% 64.21% 32.92% Polaris 5.46% 60.97% 12.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MasterCraft Boat and Polaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterCraft Boat 0 3 4 0 2.57 Polaris 0 9 2 1 2.33

MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus price target of $34.17, suggesting a potential upside of 11.47%. Polaris has a consensus price target of $114.27, suggesting a potential downside of 5.52%. Given MasterCraft Boat’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MasterCraft Boat is more favorable than Polaris.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of MasterCraft Boat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Polaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of MasterCraft Boat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Polaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MasterCraft Boat beats Polaris on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. The Crest segment provides pontoon boats for use in general recreational boating. The NauticStar segment offers boats that are primarily used for saltwater fishing and general recreational boating. The Aviara segment produces luxury day boats for use in general recreational boating. The company also offers ski/wake, outboard, and sterndrive boats, as well as various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its boats under the MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest, and Aviara brands through a network of independent dealers in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as MCBC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Vonore, Tennessee.

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. It provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

