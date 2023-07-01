Head-To-Head Contrast: Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) and Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Free Report) and Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lancashire and Assurant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancashire 1 0 1 0 2.00 Assurant 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lancashire presently has a consensus target price of $698.33, indicating a potential upside of 9,876.19%. Assurant has a consensus target price of $139.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.56%. Given Lancashire’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lancashire is more favorable than Assurant.

Dividends

Profitability

Lancashire pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Assurant pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lancashire pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assurant pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Assurant has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Assurant is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Lancashire and Assurant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancashire N/A N/A N/A Assurant 2.33% 12.54% 1.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Lancashire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Assurant shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Assurant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lancashire and Assurant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancashire N/A N/A N/A $1.03 6.81 Assurant $10.19 billion 0.66 $276.60 million $4.48 28.06

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than Lancashire. Lancashire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assurant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Assurant beats Lancashire on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business. In addition, it offers general insurance, support, insurance agent, and insurance mediation services. Lancashire Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance, and other specialty products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

