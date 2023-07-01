Head-To-Head Contrast: Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) & Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF)

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) and Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Altarea SCA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.45 billion 8.61 $284.63 million $1.52 44.01 Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Altarea SCA.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equity LifeStyle Properties and Altarea SCA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 4 4 0 2.50 Altarea SCA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus target price of $76.28, suggesting a potential upside of 14.03%. Given Equity LifeStyle Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equity LifeStyle Properties is more favorable than Altarea SCA.

Profitability

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Altarea SCA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties 19.50% 18.71% 5.21% Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Altarea SCA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 30, 2023, we own or have an interest in 448 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 170,965 sites.

About Altarea SCA

Altarea is the leading property developer in France. As both a developer and an investor, the Group operates in the three main property markets (Retail, Residential and Business property), leading major mixed-use urban renewal projects in France. The Group has the required expertise in each sector to design, develop, market and manage made-to-measure property products. Listed in Compartment A of Euronext Paris.

