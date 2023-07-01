Head-To-Head Analysis: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) & Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Acadia Realty Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50 Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 2 0 2.40

Earnings & Valuation

Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.58%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus price target of $60.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.15%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $326.29 million 4.20 -$35.44 million ($0.43) -33.44 Rexford Industrial Realty $631.20 million 16.63 $167.58 million $0.95 54.98

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Acadia Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust -11.98% -1.76% -0.90% Rexford Industrial Realty 26.80% 2.76% 2.00%

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out -167.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Acadia Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprises 364 properties with approximately 44.0 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.