HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $300.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $299.83.

HCA opened at $303.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.46. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $248,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

