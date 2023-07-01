Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 65.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

Shares of HASI opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 119.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on HASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 112.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

