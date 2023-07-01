Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRSW) Short Interest Update

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRSW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 233.0% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HHRSW. CIBC began coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cormark began coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hammerhead Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

HHRSW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 9,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14. Hammerhead Energy has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Institutional Trading of Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000.

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

