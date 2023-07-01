Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. The company had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

