Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $197.49

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 197.49 ($2.51) and traded as high as GBX 216.80 ($2.76). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.72), with a volume of 285,233 shares changing hands.

Halfords Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40. The stock has a market cap of £472.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,437.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 204.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 197.69.

Halfords Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

