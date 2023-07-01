H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $898.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$4.20 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.53. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $81.41.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several research firms have commented on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter worth about $701,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

