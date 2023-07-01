GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,289 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of GXO Logistics worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 36,835 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 373.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.53.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GXO opened at $62.82 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

