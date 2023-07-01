Gunma Bank Ltd. Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $162.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

