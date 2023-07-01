Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

GWRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $140,908.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,714.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $140,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,714.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $6,794,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.