Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $34.10

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.10, but opened at $35.00. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 1,099 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $687.21 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Further Reading

