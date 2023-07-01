Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0202 per share on Thursday, July 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Grupo Nutresa S. A.’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Price Performance
GCHOY stock opened at C$12.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.04. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 52-week low of C$9.10 and a 52-week high of C$13.75.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Company Profile
