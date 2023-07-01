Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0202 per share on Thursday, July 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Grupo Nutresa S. A.’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Price Performance

GCHOY stock opened at C$12.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.04. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 52-week low of C$9.10 and a 52-week high of C$13.75.

Get Grupo Nutresa S. A. alerts:

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as roasted ground, instant powdered, granulated, and lyophilized coffee, and extracts and coffee blends.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.