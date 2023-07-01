Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the May 31st total of 1,127,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,760.0 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance

Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock remained flat at $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

