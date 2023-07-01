Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the May 31st total of 1,127,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,760.0 days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance
Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock remained flat at $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
