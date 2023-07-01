Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Grupo Carso Price Performance
OTCMKTS GPOVY traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $14.91. 562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. Grupo Carso has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.64.
Grupo Carso Company Profile
