Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS GPOVY traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $14.91. 562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. Grupo Carso has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

