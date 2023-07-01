Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBOY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 529. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59.

Grupo Bimbo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

