Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $172.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $2.1262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.