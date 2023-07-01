Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 987,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 473,954 shares.The stock last traded at $9.08 and had previously closed at $8.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $80.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.