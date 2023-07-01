Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 974,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,790.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

