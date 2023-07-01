Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $735.50

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 735.50 ($9.35) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($9.76). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($9.35), with a volume of 442,820 shares traded.

Great Portland Estates Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 735.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 735.50.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.