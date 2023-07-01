Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Up 172.4% in June

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 172.4% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GECC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 57,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,074. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.50. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is presently -241.38%.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

