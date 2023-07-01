Gratus Capital LLC Sells 391 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

