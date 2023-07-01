Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

