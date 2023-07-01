Gratus Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $162.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

