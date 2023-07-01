Gratus Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $468.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock valued at $445,911,136. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.