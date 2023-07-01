Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $70.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.69. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

