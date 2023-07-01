Goodwin Daniel L Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Goodwin Daniel L cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,633,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,064. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.48 and a 1-year high of $226.49.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

