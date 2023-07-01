Goodwin Daniel L Sells 137,800 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Goodwin Daniel L lessened its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,800 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,527,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,182,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

