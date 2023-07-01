Goodwin Daniel L Invests $341,000 in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 912,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after buying an additional 150,008 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,653,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RNP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.99. 108,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,670. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

