Goodwin Daniel L Grows Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund comprises 0.6% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $139,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 103,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,830. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

