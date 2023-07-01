Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Retirement Planning Group’s 5th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 8.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $74,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $87.45.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

