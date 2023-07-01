Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Stake Raised by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSST. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GSST stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

