Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Plans $0.23 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2283 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

GTIP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. 12,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTIP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 32,849 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

