Gode Chain (GODE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $180,348.39

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $180,348.39 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

