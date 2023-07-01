Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the May 31st total of 81,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Glory Star New Media Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GSMG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 85,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. Glory Star New Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.54.

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glory Star New Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 566.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 3,693,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,138,513 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 431.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 296,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 240,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 652.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 207,422 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.