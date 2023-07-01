Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Globe Life has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Globe Life has a payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Globe Life to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GL opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $95.65 and a 1-year high of $123.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

