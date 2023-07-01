Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATH. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 897.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,362,000 after acquiring an additional 633,784 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 922.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 277,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 250,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 125,058 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 114,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,428. The company has a market cap of $678.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

