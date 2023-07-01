Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 103.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Global Water Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

GWRS stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.67 million, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWRS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at Global Water Resources

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 30,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,113,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,512,177.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 33,473 shares of company stock valued at $400,129 in the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

