Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACW – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of GPACW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,357. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.