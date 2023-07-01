Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Update

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Global Helium Trading Down 12.7 %
Shares of Global Helium stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Global Helium has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.
About Global Helium
