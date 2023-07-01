Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Update

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global Helium Trading Down 12.7 %

Shares of Global Helium stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Global Helium has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

About Global Helium

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

