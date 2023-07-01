Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Trading Down 36.9%

Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD – Free Report) shares fell 36.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Global Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

Global Gold Company Profile

Global Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals in Armenia and Chile. The company holds interest in the Tukhmanuk property located in the North Central Armenian Belt; the Marjan property located in southwestern Armenia; and the Getik property located in northeastern Armenia.

