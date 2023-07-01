Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,831,458 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,181,330 shares.The stock last traded at $39.87 and had previously closed at $39.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Global-e Online Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,266 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 239,883 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 376,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

