Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $332,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.31. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $120.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

