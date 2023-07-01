Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 363,913 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 363,913 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherborne Investors Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $484,452,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 478,474 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after buying an additional 467,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $4,611,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.52. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

