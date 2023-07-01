Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $269.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.05 and a 200-day moving average of $296.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.05.

About SolarEdge Technologies



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

