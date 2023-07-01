Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Nutrien by 125.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 53,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $1,296,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 4.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.16.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

