Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $797,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.52. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

