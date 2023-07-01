Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $132.98 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average is $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.